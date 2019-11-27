



Ariana Grande fans justifiably lost their minds when the 26-year-old hitmaker shared a short video on her Instagram Story showing off her naturally curly hair texture on Monday, November 25.

Selena Gomez’s All-Time Best Style Moments: See Her Fashion Evolution

The “7 Rings” singer took a break from her signature snatched ponytail extension and let her fans in on the fun by posting a black and white video showing off her curly locks. In the clip, she held her phone in front of her face while facing a bathroom mirror and ran her fingers through her short, voluminous ponytail. Grande posted a text overlay on the video in small font that read, “the most hair.”

Unsurprisingly, her followers wanted more, but the star has yet to debut the hairstyle in real life. “Please let the curls breathe more often I’m literally begging at this point,” wrote one fan on Twitter. Another said, “But can she like… drop her long pony let this grow out healthy and go with her natural curls. @ArianaGrande your natural hair is everything.”

This isn’t the first time Grande’s caused fans to lose their minds simply by changing her hairstyle. In October, the chart-topper hit the stage in Hamburg, Germany for the Sweetener World Tour sporting a sleek new look. She wore her hair down and parted in the center and secured the front pieces with barrettes to keep them out of her face.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

And before that, the star revealed a photo of her five-year-old self sporting a full head of curls on February 10. She wrote, “ I’m honest ….. this is still exactly what I look like without lashes and my pony ….. anyone who knows me knows me knows ….. like …. I’m twenty five. I was five here.”

To meet the requests of her Twitter followers following that Tweet, the former Victorious actress shared a Snapchat dog-filtered video sporting her natural shoulder-length hair and curls. As you might imagine, the post was met with a plethora of compliments — and demands for more.