Ashley Graham is a woman of many talents! While proving how nimble she is, the supermodel suffered a hilarious wardrobe malfunction.

“Yes, I do all my own stunts,” Graham, 35, captioned a TikTok video Monday, April 10, that showed her doing summersaults on a couch. In the clip, the Nebraska native is seen leaping and rolling as someone cheered her on in the background.

When she completed her final flip, Graham nailed a landing on the floor — but not without suffering a mishap. The TV personality let out a loud scream as realized she had ripped right through the pants of her sexy black leather jumpsuit. After assessing the fashionable damage, Graham looked up at the camera and laughed, revealing the wide opening at her inner thigh.

The “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host’s fans applauded the moment in the comments section of the post. “I thought I couldn’t love you more and now here we are,” one fan gushed. A second social media user wrote: “100% real life! Love it and YOU!” A third fan added: “I just ripped my favorite pair of trousers at work, too!”

Graham has become known for her candidness on social media. In addition to laughing off wardrobe malfunctions, the runway star has proudly displayed her post-baby stretch marks, acne and more. Most of the time, however, she shares photos and videos of herself being fabulous.

Earlier this month, Graham had a Carrie Bradshaw moment as she strolled around New York City. “Running these streets, even in a kitten heel,” she captioned a clip on April 6 that showed skipping across a walkway in an Acne Studios top and Bottega Veneta pants. (Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character often frolicked around town in a similar fashion.)

Weeks prior, Graham had another memorable style moment in the Big Apple. “Finding a quiet street in NYC to do an impromptu photo shoot is harder than it looks,” she wrote alongside the March Instagram post, which captured her in body-hugging dress by Syndi Calchamber that featured distressed details throughout.

Most of the former America’s Next Top Model host’s snaps are taken by her husband, photographer Justin Ervin. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2010 and share 3-year-old son Isaac and twin boys Malachi and Roman, who were born in January 2022.

Graham and her little ones recently starred in a Coterie ad, which debuted on March 28. “This campaign was a special one. There is no way to truly prepare for motherhood and one thing I’ve learned is no one’s got you like your fellow mamas do @KarlieKloss,” she said of the project, tagging fellow model and pal Karlie Kloss via social media.