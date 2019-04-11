Back in February, Ashley Graham teamed up with Revlon to launch her Never Enough Lip Kit in Worship, and the sexy scarlet trio sold out in just three hours. After restocking the popular set in March, the model is now here with a brand new offering: the Never Enough Lip Kit in Unapologetic.

“I am so happy you guys loved my last lip kit,” Graham said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, April 10. “I can’t even believe that it actually sold out, so I wanted to bring you another one.”

There is no denying that everyone loves a bold red lip every now and again, but the American Beauty Star host’s sophomore effort is full of pretty rose shades that are perfect for spring. Unlike traditional lip kits (ahem, Kylie Cosmetics) that come with one liner and one liquid lipstick, Graham’s box sets includes three full-size products for lots of customization.

While the OG Worship kit included a liner, lipstick and gloss, Unapologetic comes with a Revlon ColorStay Lip Liner in Good (a muted berry), an Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor in You’re Everything (a rosy red) and a Matte Metallic Liquid Lipcolor in Better Than Ever (a shimmery dusty pink). The three formulas and colors are the model’s favorite for creating a #TBT your-lips-but-better pout.

Sharing that she’s been low-key rocking the lip kit the “past few weeks,” Graham took to Instagram to give some tips on how to wear it. For a just-bitten effect, she started by lining her lips with the fine-tip lip pencil, which serves as a base that provides definition and prevents feathering. Rather than create a starkly defined line, she shared that celeb makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes taught her to use a brush (like the Revlon Crease Shadow Brush) to buff and blur the liner after applying it around the mouth for a softer look.

She then moved onto the Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor, and, instead of applying the color directly from the tube, she put it on her finger and dabbed it onto her pout. While you could stop there and enjoy a velvety stain, Graham took it one step further by applying a bit of the metallic shade (first with her finger and then with the doe-foot applicator) to the center of the top and bottom lip for what she calls a “juicy” and “super healthy” look.

“I look like a ‘90s supermodel,” she proclaimed of the finished product. “And so can you!”

