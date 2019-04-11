By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Happy Birthday, Alessandra Ambrosio! The Brazilian model turns 38 on Thursday, April 11, and she has given Us the biggest gift of all by breaking down her sexy (and extensive!) beauty routine in a new Vogue video. And while her multi-step morning regimen that includes skincare, makeup, haircare and body care may be a bit much for those of Us who aren’t former Victoria’s Secret Angels, the 13-minute clip is jam-packed with summer-ready beauty ideas.

“I am going to show you what I do in the morning if I have time,” the mom-of-two said. “There are a lot of steps, so stay with me.”

And she wasn’t kidding.

To start, Ambrosio put her multitasking skills on display by securing her long brunette locks into a bun to help add volume and texture. “My hair is very straight, and I want to get that beautiful beach look,” she explained, before getting to work on her famous face.

After using a face wipe to remove any “leftover” makeup from the night before and cleaning her hands with a spray sanitizer, she applied a polka dot Magicstripes Magnetic Youth sheet mask. Rather than just let it work its glow-inducing magic for 20 minutes, the model grabbed her trusty jade roller and began massaging on top because it “feels nice” and “gets the circulation going.” Another #ProTip: she recommends leaving the tool in the fridge overnight to provide a refreshing pick-me-up in the morning.

Admitting she loves spending time outdoors in skin-baring swimsuits, the catwalk queen understands the importance of SPF and layers up with different products accordingly.

“Sun is a big thing for me. I live in my bikini. I’m from Brazil. I always go to the beach,” she explained. “I live in California. Everyday is sunny here, so I have to wear sunblock. I want to protect my skin because I want to keep going into the sun.”

To maximize her coverage, she first applied a liquid sunscreen and later topped it off with the Beautycounter Dew Skin tinted moisturizer and concealer with SPF.

With a makeup routine that includes — among other things — another foundation, three concealers, two mascaras (L’Oreal Unlimited Length and Lift for the top lashes and MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash for the bottom), multiple eyeliners that allow her to craft the perfect feline flick and several eyeshadow shades, there is no denying Ambrosio has picked up quite a few tricks from all her time spent working with the pros.

She “loves eyeliner” because it makes her peepers “look bigger,” and she’s particularly fond of a cat eye. She used a combination of felt-tip and liquid liners to draw her wing and has learned to “always aim to the end of the eyebrow” to ensure the correct angle.

When it comes to contour, she warmed up her complexion to match her sun-kissed body with the Chanel Soleil Tan cream-gel bronzer. She said a makeup artist once taught her to say the word “bonjour” while applying the sculpting product to find the hollows of the cheek. From there, she used the Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick in Las Salinas (a bright pink) as both a blush and highlighter. She first stippled it onto to the apples of the cheeks before carrying it up the cheekbone as well.

To create a her-lips-but-better pout, the model lined her mouth and then filled it in with the NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil in Dolce Vita. To “get rid of” the matte finish (and be reminded of her home country), she dabbed the Granada Pitanga lip balm on top.

Explaining that Brazilian beauty is all about “showing skin” and being “glowy,” Ambrosio spent almost as much time tending to her body as she did to her face. For an all-over radiance on her arms, shoulders and décolleté, she mixed designer Francisco Costa’s Costa Brazil Firming Body Oil with the Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body lotion and then topped it off with a powder highlighter.

Finally done with her face and body makeup (are you exhausted yet?), Ambrosio let down her topknot to reveal tousled strands. To up the undone vibes, she scrunched in a bit of hairspray and anti-frizz serum.

“Voila,” she proclaimed. “Let’s go to the beach.”

