Ashley Tisdale’s Ritualistic Skincare Routine Helps Soothe Her Anxiety

Relaxing rituals. Ashley Tisdale’s skincare routine isn’t just a way for her to get glowing skin, it also helps soothe her anxiety.

“Self-care is super important to me and skincare is part of that,” 36-year-old actress said in a Wednesday, March 16, episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets. “I’m very open about how I have struggled with mental health and so I can have anxiety tick up being home for this long.”

Add becoming a new mom into the mix (Tisdale welcomed daughter Jupiter in May 2021), and the High School Musical alum explained that her life has changed “a lot” over the past year.

“I have created a lot of rituals for myself that really help ground me,” she explained. “Just opening up a window, lighting a candle, putting a bath and putting a hair mask in — it just makes me feel so good.”

The same motto applies to her makeup. Tisdale revealed that she finds peace in doing her own glam ahead of a big event. She explained that when she would have a professional makeup artist over before a big event would be anxiety inducing.

“People think that it’s very glamorous to just have hair and makeup and have everybody over … [people think] it probably feels like prom or something every single night that you’re going to an event,” she said in the 9-minute video.

But such wasn’t the case for Tisdale. “I learned that when I would do my makeup myself for an event, it makes me feel like I’m participating in some way,” she added.

And her makeup chops aren’t too shabby. The star admits she learned a lot of hacks from both professionals and good, old fashion YouTube tutorials through the years.

When it comes to her complexion, Tisdale reaches for the Rose Inc concealer, Chanel bronzer and Laura Mercier translucent powder. But her “biggest secret ever” is the Bobbi Brown bronzing powder, which she uses to seal everything in at the end.

“There’s something about it. It gives me that little level-up glow,” she explained. And, to cut time down on her routine, she’ll even use the same product as eyeshadow.

Before the video wrapped, Tisdale gave her fans a little teaser. She’s been “developing something” with her brand Frenshe. By the looks of it, it’s going to be a delish-smelling hand cream, but we’ll have to stay tuned for more!

