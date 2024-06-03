Aubrey Anderson-Emmons hopped on this season’s hottest style trend for prom.

The Modern Family alum, 16, who played Lily on the ABC sitcom, attended the highly-anticipated high school soirée in a fitted black corset gown. She shared a video of herself slipping into the dress via Instagram on Saturday, June 1, as well as several snaps of herself and her date.

In the clip, Anderson could be seen in a baggy T-shirt and black sweat shorts before the video transitioned to show her in the figure-hugging design. She paired the number, which cinched in her waist and featured halter straps, with dangling earrings and an effortlessly bouncy hairstyle. Her date, Phoenix, complemented her look with a black suit.

In follow-up snaps, Anderson-Emmons posed with friends in a bathroom mirror. She also included a shot of herself and Phoenix sharing a sweet embrace.

Fans of Anderson-Emmons gushed over the getup in the comments section and referenced her onscreen parents, Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett).

“I can literally hear Mitch & Cam going wild behind the camera,” one fan wrote as another added, “Mitchell picked out the dress huh?”

Anderson-Emmons played Cameron and Mitchell’s daughter on the hit show from season 3 to its final season 11. The show aired from 2009 to 2020.

Anderson-Emmons has remained close with the cast through the years with Ferguson, 48, and Julie Bowen — who played Ferguson’s sister Claire Dunphy — cheering on Anderson-Emmons at her school play earlier this year.

Ferguson took to Instagram on March 14, to share a photo of the three actors backstage. Bowen, 54, held a program for The Theory of Relativity show.

“Took my sis to see the kiddo in her school musical, The Theory of Relativity,” Ferguson captioned the post. “So proud of you @aubreyandersonemmons! If you are near @viphstheatre go check it out this weekend.”