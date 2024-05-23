The 2024 prom season is officially upon Us — and celebrities are sharing photos of their kids headed to the school dance.

Soap opera star Cameron Mathison, for one, got emotional while sending 17-year-old daughter Leila Mathison off to her senior prom on April 28.

“Leila, I want you to know that you are always on my mind and in my heart,” the actor captioned his Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful for every moment I get to spend with you, and remember no matter where life takes you always know that you are loved beyond measure.”

Cameron, who shares Leila with wife Vanessa Mathison, called his only daughter “incredible” while sharing her black lace dress with fans.

“I’m so proud of the person you have become,” he concluded.

Keep scrolling to see which celebrity kids went to prom in 2024: