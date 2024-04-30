Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Diddy’s Daughter Chance Takes Chloe and Halle Bailey’s Brother Branson as Her Prom Date

By

 

Diddy s Daughter Chance Takes Chloe and Halle Bailey s Brother Branson as Her Prom Date
Chance Combs and Branson Bailey. Photos by Michael Stewart; makeup by Stephen Moleski

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ daughter Chance Combs went to prom with Chloe and Halle Bailey’s younger brother, Branson Bailey.

“Prom 2k24💜💐✨,” Chance, 17, wrote via Instagram alongside a series of snaps of the twosome all dressed up for the dance.

Chance wore a lavender strapless gown with sequins and floral embellishments. She wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail that showed off her matching purple earrings. Branson, 18, donned a classic Dolce and Gabbana black tuxedo with a matching vest and bowtie and Christian Louboutin dress shoes. The pair coordinated their looks with a matching corsage and boutonniere that included an array of purple, pink and yellow flowers.

The couple posed for photos by the front door of a home which had a bouquet of purple balloons standing by. Chance and Branson also smiled for pictures, taken by professional photographer Michael Stewart, outside in the backyard. In one snap, Branson placed his arm around her waist as they gazed sweetly into each other’s eyes.

Diddy-s Family Guide- Meet the Rapper-s Children and Their Mothers

Related: Diddy’s Family Guide: Meet His 7 Children and Their Mothers

Chance’s older brother Justin Combs replied to the post with three fire emojis. Justin’s mom, Misa Hylton, gushes about how beautiful Chance looked on her big night.

“Gorgeous Fancy Chance!! 💕💕💕💕🌹,” the fashion designer, 51, replied.

Diddy s Daughter Chance Takes Chloe and Halle Bailey s Brother Branson as Her Prom Date
Chance Combs. Photos by Michael Stewart; makeup by Stephen Moleski

Family friend Kimora Lee Simmons also showed Chance some love. “You’re beautiful chance!😍😍😍,” she penned.

Branson also shared the pictures on his respective social media, captioning the pics “Take a chance 2k24.”

Both Chloe, 25, and Halle, 24, commented on their little brother’s post with various heart emojis. Halle’s partner DDG commented, “Halo twinn 😂🔥” referring to his and Halle’s newborn son. The eldest Bailey sister, Ski, also gushed over her baby brother.

“🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍 so beautiful branman!!!” Ski penned.

Diddy s Daughter Chance Takes Chloe and Halle Bailey s Brother Branson as Her Prom Date
Chance Combs and Branson Bailey. Photos by Michael Stewart; makeup by Stephen Moleski

Chance also responded to Branson’s post with a sweet, “I love youu💜🤍.”

Branson and Chance have been romantically linked since February. The teens seemingly soft-launched their relationship on Valentine’s Day by sharing the gifts they exchanged for the holiday. Chance and Branson posted a photo of a giant brown teddy bear and a bouquet of red roses on their Instagram Stories, per Essence at the time.

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

In addition to the adorable gift exchange, Branson also shared a sweet clip of him and Chance performing a special handshake.

Famous Families

Related: Paltrows! Levys! Kardashians! See Famous Celebrity Families’ Photos

Chance is the daughter of Diddy, 54, and Sarah Chapman. In addition to Chance, Diddy is also the father of six children. He shares son Justin, 30, with Hylton. The record producer later welcomed son Christian and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 17, with late partner Kim Porter, and he adopted Porter’s son Quincy, 32, when they started dating. Diddy shares daughter Love Sean, 16 months, with ex Dana Tran as well.

Branson is the youngest Bailey sibling. The Baileys grew up in Mableton, Georgia with their parents, Courtney and Doug Bailey.

In this article

1251226650diddy_290x206

Diddy
Halle Bailey Bio-Picture-237

Halle Bailey

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!