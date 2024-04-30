Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ daughter Chance Combs went to prom with Chloe and Halle Bailey’s younger brother, Branson Bailey.

“Prom 2k24💜💐✨,” Chance, 17, wrote via Instagram alongside a series of snaps of the twosome all dressed up for the dance.

Chance wore a lavender strapless gown with sequins and floral embellishments. She wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail that showed off her matching purple earrings. Branson, 18, donned a classic Dolce and Gabbana black tuxedo with a matching vest and bowtie and Christian Louboutin dress shoes. The pair coordinated their looks with a matching corsage and boutonniere that included an array of purple, pink and yellow flowers.

The couple posed for photos by the front door of a home which had a bouquet of purple balloons standing by. Chance and Branson also smiled for pictures, taken by professional photographer Michael Stewart, outside in the backyard. In one snap, Branson placed his arm around her waist as they gazed sweetly into each other’s eyes.

Chance’s older brother Justin Combs replied to the post with three fire emojis. Justin’s mom, Misa Hylton, gushes about how beautiful Chance looked on her big night.

“Gorgeous Fancy Chance!! 💕💕💕💕🌹,” the fashion designer, 51, replied.

Family friend Kimora Lee Simmons also showed Chance some love. “You’re beautiful chance!😍😍😍,” she penned.

Branson also shared the pictures on his respective social media, captioning the pics “Take a chance 2k24.”

Both Chloe, 25, and Halle, 24, commented on their little brother’s post with various heart emojis. Halle’s partner DDG commented, “Halo twinn 😂🔥” referring to his and Halle’s newborn son. The eldest Bailey sister, Ski, also gushed over her baby brother.

“🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍 so beautiful branman!!!” Ski penned.

Chance also responded to Branson’s post with a sweet, “I love youu💜🤍.”

Branson and Chance have been romantically linked since February. The teens seemingly soft-launched their relationship on Valentine’s Day by sharing the gifts they exchanged for the holiday. Chance and Branson posted a photo of a giant brown teddy bear and a bouquet of red roses on their Instagram Stories, per Essence at the time.

In addition to the adorable gift exchange, Branson also shared a sweet clip of him and Chance performing a special handshake.

Chance is the daughter of Diddy, 54, and Sarah Chapman. In addition to Chance, Diddy is also the father of six children. He shares son Justin, 30, with Hylton. The record producer later welcomed son Christian and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 17, with late partner Kim Porter, and he adopted Porter’s son Quincy, 32, when they started dating. Diddy shares daughter Love Sean, 16 months, with ex Dana Tran as well.

Branson is the youngest Bailey sibling. The Baileys grew up in Mableton, Georgia with their parents, Courtney and Doug Bailey.