Avril Lavigne has added designer to her resume! The pop star teamed up with punk fashion label Killstar on an “edgy” collab.

The “Complicated” singer, 37, and the clothing brand announced the collection via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24. “After a record-breaking pre-launch, we’re excited to finally announce Killstar’s collab with ICON @avrillavigne! 😈 Check out the exxxclusive collection from the link in bio” the duo captioned the post.

The line — which ranges in price from $14.99 to $59.99 — is a rock lover’s dream as it includes everything from barbed chokers to skeleton-print dresses. The drop also offers lingerie, handbags and accessories. Fans can shop the collection at us.killstar.com.

Lavigne gushed about working with the brand in a press release, saying: “I have been wearing Killstar pieces for a couple of years so this collab felt like a no-brainer.” She continued: “I like Killstar’s clothing because it is punk and edgy but feminine at the same time.”

The Canada native explained that the brand took her “creative vision” and turned it into something “tangible” and “cool.” She added: “I am so excited to bring this summer collection to my fans with lightweight pieces that still feel edgy.”

Killstar was founded in 2010 with the goal of making clothing and accessories that add a “twist of darkness” to a shopper’s wardrobe by “channeling emotional power and raw energy into every thread.”

Lavigne’s fans were quick to share their excitement over the release.

“The dresses!!!!” one fan wrote in the comments section of the Instagram announcement, adding several fire emojis. A second social media user commented: “This is such an amazing collab, not gonna lie, you made me tear up a bit.” A third said: “Killstar and Avril together? Wow.”

Lavigne’s personal style closely aligns with the collection. Throughout her career, the “Girlfriend” artist has rocked fishnet tights, all-black ensembles with splashes of pink and graphic T-shirts — creating the perfect punk princess aesthetic.

