Ayesha Curry is at it again! The mom of three, cookbook author, blogger and entrepreneur (to name a few of the titles she juggles) is teaming up with Jessica Alba’s Honest Company as its latest brand ambassador. And, in case you needed proof that this partnership is a match made in heaven, look no further than Curry’s Instagram to see the mama has been waxing poetic about Honest diapers, beauty products and more for years.

“I’ve used Honest on on all of my babies (over six years strong!), which is why I’m so excited to be partnering with @Honest to support their mission of helping people live happy, healthy lives,” she captioned an adorable Instagram boomerang, in which she is cradling 2-month-old Canon while shimmying in the Honest Company’s L.A. headquarters.

And, no surprise here, Alba is equally excited about the partnership. “Ayesha amazes me, she’s an incredible chef, dedicated mom and inspiring entrepreneur. She is all about living a happy, healthy life and what she uses in her home and on her babies has always been super important to her,” she said in a statement. “Ayesha values perfectly align with Honest’s mission which makes her the ultimate Honest Mama and I am thrilled to be partnering with her!”

Curry’s love of Honest runs deep. Back in 2013, the lifestyle blogger posted a pic of herself and daughter Riley (who is now 6 years old) alongside Alba. “It was such a pleasure to meet you today @jessicaalba,” she captioned the snap. “Thank you for making clean and safe living so effortless and affordable [with] @honest!”

When her second daughter Ryan was born in 2015, Curry was back singing the brand’s praises on social media. On her blog, she shared her favorite household items, which included several Honest finds, and the diapers continued to be her go-to.

“I can’t believe that after over 3 years I am still LOVING @Honest products,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I feel so happy knowing that Baby Ryan is safe during bath time because of these plant based products. Our favorites right now are the body oil and the diapers… which of course we’re going through a lot of at the moment. These are MUST Haves in our household.”

Flash forward to 2018, and Curry once again has a little one in diapers and is turning to her fave brand (though we have a feeling those coveted nappies will be a lot easier to come by now that she’s officially part of the Honest fam). While she didn’t make it to the Alba’s family-friendly backyard party on Sunday, September 30, she’ll surely be happy to know Honest just launched an even better version of its cheerfully decorated diapers.

“Today was so fun celebrating @Honest ✨best diaper ever,” Alba shared on Instagram. “I’m so grateful to all my homies who came out to support me – starting a business is NO joke and having a strong support system is everything! Also, shout out to everyone who came out today! I hope you love our new diapers!”

