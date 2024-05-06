Ayo Edebiri traded in her chef’s apron for a gorgeous, slightly revealing dress at the 2024 Met Gala.
Edebiri, 28, arrived Monday, May 6 at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in a flowery look made by Spanish luxury brand Loewe.
The backless, halter-neck dress was covered with “hand-painted, hand-embroidered floral guipure lace and covered in 3D appliqué flowers to create the illusion of blossoming,” according to Vogue.
For Edebiri’s first-ever Met Gala appearance, the dress showed off a bit of side boob, an uncharacteristically sexy choice for the Emmy-winning star of The Bear.
“That was the one that spoke to me the most, but then Danielle [Goldberg, Edebiri’s stylist] was like, ‘This is the one that [Loewe creative director] Jonathan [Anderson] is also the most excited about,’” Edebiri told Vogue of her choice. “That really locked that in for me, in my heart.”
The Emmy-winning star was also wearing Bleu Infini pendant earrings from Timeless High Jewelry collection, set with pear-shaped aquamarines, paved with diamonds on white gold. On her left hand, she wore the Hopi, the Hummingbird ring, set with an aquamarine, paved with diamonds and sapphires on white gold.
Deal of the Day42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal
The actress’ makeup artist Dana Delaney explained how the Met Gala’s theme — “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code — was a serendipitous one for Edebiri.
“Ayo has really blossomed this year so the theme ‘Garden of Time’ felt very poignant to me, especially this being her first Met Gala moment,” Delaney told Vogue of the evening’s look. “For makeup we wanted skin like fresh morning dew lying upon flower petals. Ayo really wanted to do pink draping with the blush and I absolutely loved that idea. To me, blush is the go-to for a complete spring makeup look.”
Before making her inaugural Met Gala arrival, Edebiri traveled to the big bash on a bus alongside fellow attendees Mike Faist, Dan Levy, Josh O’Connor, Omar Apollo, Jamie Dornan and more, which Apollo, 26, showed off on Instagram.