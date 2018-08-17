Talk about a #FBF! Emma Bunton (a.k.a. Baby Spice) gave Us all kinds of late ‘90s nostalgia on Friday, August 17, when she posted a pic on Instagram of her rocking a pair of white platform sneakers that she says haven’t seen the light of day in 20 years. “Haven’t worn these babies since ‘98’ #original #spicercise💪,” the singer captioned the snap that has Us jonesing for that rumored Spice Girls reunion.

In the photo, Bunton is a jazzercise — ahem, spicercise — dream in a grey hooded sweatshirt and black leggings that she accessorized with hot pink sweatbands and leg warmers, but its the six-inch flatforms that steal the show.

8 Dad Sneakers Inspired by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin’s Chunky Footwear

As a member of the legendary girl group, Bunton’s Baby Spice style included, naturally, babydoll dresses in pastel hues, space-age buns and pigtails and, more often than not, clodhopper sneakers with height-boosting platforms. It didn’t take long for the Moon Boot-inspired footwear to become the blonde beauty’s signature, and the kicks spurred a legion of copycats around the globe to wear similar styles.

Sophia Bush Wears ‘90s Contoured Blush to Cohost ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Since everything old is seemingly new again in 2018, “dad” sneakers and flatforms have come back in vogue thanks to supermodels like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin rocking the trend. It’s not really a surprise given that many of the ‘90s most iconic fashion moments (think: super slender sunglasses, crop tops and mom jeans) are also enjoying a resurgence.

’90s Hair Accessories Made a Comeback at F-W 2018 NY Fashion Week — Shop The Look

No word yet on why Bunton broke out the throwback sneakers. And while we can only hope that it means she is preparing to once again spice up our lives, we wouldn’t wannabe too presumptuous (sorry, we had to!).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!