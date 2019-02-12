Bachelor Colton Underwood Has a New Line of Bracelets for a Good Cause

Attention, rose lovers! Bachelor Colton Underwood is here with a new bracelet collection just in time for Valentine’s Day — and it’s all for a good cause. The NFL player-turned-philanthropist-turned-reality star has teamed up with the California-based jewelry purveyors at Pura Vida on a set of bracelets benefiting his Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation for cystic fibrosis.

The $30 three-piece set includes a purple string style, white braided wrap and black beaded design, and 25 percent of the proceeds will benefit Underwood’s organization. The former linebacker started the charity in 2015 after his now-six-year-old cousin was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (an incurable genetic disorder that effects a patient’s lungs and ability to breathe) as a baby.

“I’m in awe of the strength and determination of people living with cystic fibrosis,” Underwood has said of his charity work. “The Legacy Foundation is designed to help minimize the barriers they face as they live, grow and work toward their dreams.”

To date, the foundation has raised $100,000, with the Pura Vida collab set to add to that total. The handmade jewelry brand has actually been a longtime favorite of the Indiana native, and he was spotted wearing the arm candy throughout the filming of his season of The Bachelor, which is currently airing on ABC.

The surfer-inspired philanthropic line sources ethically produced jewelry from artisans around the world, and Pura Vida has partnered with 174 different charities to donate over $1.7 million since 2010.

Earlier this year, the Bachelor star debuted a single $6 Colton Underwood for Cystic Fibrosis purple bracelet (the regal shade is the official color of cystic fibrosis awareness), but the new trio is (a) great for stacking and (b) yet another way to give back. Talk about a win-win.

The $30 Pura Vida x Colton Underwood Legacy Pack launches Wednesday, February 13, and will be available at PuraVidaBracelets.com.

