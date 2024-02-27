Bachelor Nations’ Joey Graziadei and Zach Shallcross had Gabi Elnicki seeing double.
Gabi, 26, who was the runner-up on Zach’s season 27 of The Bachelor, pointed out that the men rocked similar outfits via her Instagram Story on Monday, February 26. “Side note I’m pretty sure Zach wore this exact outfit on my hometown [date],” Gabi, 26, wrote alongside a shot of Joey, 28, rocking a red long sleeve shirt, black and white plaid jacket and blue jeans on a group date with Maria Georges, Kelsey Toussant, Jenn Tranx and Rachel Nance.
“It’s giving lumberjack which is very Vermont and Canada so I get it,” Gabi captioned a photo of Zach, 27, in a nearly identical look. Zach first sported the getup while meeting Gabi’s family in her native, Pittsford, Vermont, during his 2023 season of the show. (Zach ultimately proposed and gave his final rose to Kaity Biggar in the Bachelor Finale. Kaity, 29, and Gabi have remained close friends since meeting on the show.)
The lumberjack-inspired getup isn’t the only eye-catching style statement Joey has rocked.
One of his standout looks came in December 2023, while promoting his season of the show. He looked as handsome as ever in a pastel pink suit. Joey’s hair was styled in his signature curls as he beamed for the camera, and Bachelor Nation stars complimented his look in the comments section.
“Suit Game 🔥👏🔥👏🔥,” host Jesse Palmer commented, as Aaron Bryant gushed, “I’ve always loved pink starbursts 🤩.” Bachelor alum Jason Tartick praised Joey for being a “stud,” and Kaity hyped him up by writing, “Let’s goooo 👏.” Tanner Courtad added more clapping emojis.
The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.