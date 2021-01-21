Former 'Bachelorette' Desiree Hartsock Reveals Her No. 1 Fashion Regret

We all make mistakes sometimes! Bachelor Nation’s Desiree Hartsock told Us there’s one look she wore as the bachelorette that she seriously regrets. .

“On The Bachelorette you have a stylist,” the season 9 Bachelorette said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast earlier this week. ”So I just let him dress me. For the most part, I loved everything.” But not necessarily everything.

Though she tried everything on beforehand, she didn’t know what the dates were so the stylist would dress her appropriately without giving it away. For one of the dates, she needed stretchy pants and they landed on a peach-colored pair. “It looked like nude leggings,” she said. “And it was just really embarrassing. [Viewers] just like ripped me a new one. I’m like, ‘I didn’t do it!’”

But, hey! We all make mistakes sometimes. Even stylists.

During her time on Bachelor, she wasn’t as fortunate to have a professional to help her get dressed. She was totally on her own. “I was super broke and I only could pack like a duffel bag of stuff, which was like my whole closet,” she explains. “I didn’t realize how many outfits you needed it.” Luckily, she ended up borrowing stuff from the other girls to make it work.

With that being said, Bachelor; alum Demi Burnett told Us on the podcast a couple weeks ago producers influence what constants wear. Sometimes, this results in two girls wearing the same dress!

“On my season, Heather [Martin] and this girl Laura, they had the same dress on,” she said. “The producers tell you which of the dresses they think you should wear. So they probably wanted to stir something up.”

This little mishap most recently happened on the premiere of Matt James’ season. Two women showed up to the rose ceremony in a red Revolve Nookie Viva 2Way Gown. However, no drama came out of the mix-up.

While Hartsock has most fond fashion memories of being on Bachelor and Bachelorette, Burnett struggled with her wardrobe.

“Oh, it was a nightmare for me,” she said. “Well, I was poor before, I didn’t have any money. So I spent my last paycheck and I just bought a bunch of dresses on sale at Dillard’s. That’s where I got all my rose ceremony dresses and cocktail dresses and swimsuits and stuff like that.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)