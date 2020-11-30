Tayshia Adams has proven to be one stylish Bachelorette! But there’s one designer in particular the 30-year-old seems to favor: Randi Rahm.

Over and over again, we’ve seen the reality star rock designs from Randi Rahm and we got the scoop straight from the designer on how it happened.

“Sometimes we are in the right place at the right time,” Rahm exclusively tells Us of how the relationship started. She explains that right when Adams was taking over for Clare Crawley, she had just left designs with Bachelorette and Bachelor head stylist Cary Fetman. After all, the show was on a tight schedule with the change in lead. “It became an incredible opportunity for me and my designs, as they only had a week or so to pull all of her looks together.”

Plus, Adams was already a huge fan, selecting many of Rahm’s looks all on her own. “The fact that everything she picked was totally organic means she really connects to the brand and to my designs,” the designer says.

It also helped that Rahm has a great working relationship with Fetman. “I trusted him to keep my pieces and he trusted me to tailor each piece in just a few days, to get them perfect for Tayshia, and to produce some of the custom looks she wore.” For instance, on the Tuesday, November 24, episode, the California native dazzled in a custom-made seafoam green gown that was fully embroidered and hand-beaded.

“It has been such a pleasure for me to see and such an honor to see such a bright, fabulous girl wearing my ready-to-wear and couture lines!”

From a red couture number to a sleek little jumpsuit, keep scrolling to see some of Adams’ best Randi Rahm looks on season 16 of The Bachelorette. And if there’s anything that you’re loving, all looks are available for purchase by emailing sales@randirahm.com.

