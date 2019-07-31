This year’s season finale of The Bachelorette has everyone talking, mostly because of all of the drama that ensued between Hannah Brown (a.k.a. Hannah B.) and Jed Wyatt. But we’d like to put all of that on pause for a hot second to talk about how incredible the beauty queen’s engagement dress was — and how good she looked in it!

On the season finale, which took place on Tuesday, July 30, we watched Brown turn down Tyler Cameron and accept a proposal from Jed. The ill-fated romance didn’t last long, but the beauty queen’s intricately laced Randi Rahm engagement dress (and that ring!) will forever be ingrained in our minds.

The first thing that caught our eye about the halter-style dress was its sexy low back and mesmerizing crystals. Celebrity and T.V. Wardrobe Stylist Cary Fetman posted a video of Hannah in the dress on July 30, sharing extra details in the caption: “The dress is white with clusters of individual Swarovski crystals hand sewn delicate lace by Randi Rahm.”

Before the finale aired, Fetman expressed his fear that the dress might be too sheer. “It is so stunning but the problem is, it’s very see-through. And if ABC sees what I’m able to see, I will probably be fired. So we’re dropping in as many linings as we can without taking away the beauty of it being completely see-through.” Thankfully, the stylist successfully pulled through.

Fetman cited in his caption that Brown paired the incredible dress with Dilamani Jewelry Blue Topaz and Diamond Drop Earrings. Her makeup artist, Gina Modica, swept purple eyeshadow onto the Bachelorette’s lids, along with a bold set of falsies and soft mauve lipstick.

Randi Rahm’s gowns are no secret to Bachelor Nation. Becca Kufrin’s gown from last season allegedly cost $22,000 and Ashley Herbert’s dress from Season 7, $16,790. We don’t have the official word on how much Brown’s cost, but we have a feeling that a Swarvoski-covered gown lends itself to a similar price range.

