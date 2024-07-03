Bachelorette Jenn Tran Debuts New Waist-Length Haircut: ‘Hate It’

Jenn Tran debuted a hair transformation — but isn’t happy with the results.

The 26-year-old season 21 Bachelorette took to TikTok on Tuesday, July 2, to show off her haircut. In the clip, she gave fans a look at her extremely long hair, which cascaded to her bum, before showing off her new waist-length tresses and curtain bangs.

“POV: you chop your hair and you hate it,” she captioned the post as she tousled her curled strands and face-framing pieces. “I’m gonna need approximately 3-5 business days to recover from this one,” she continued. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to hype Tran up in the comments section.

“No this is perfect,” former Bachelorette Charity Lawson wrote, as another fan added, “It looks amazing!!! The length is actually so good!” Influencer Lauren Wolfe gushed, “No I love it!!” while more followers praised how “healthy” her strands looked.

Ahead of her chop, Tran took to social media to share she was getting a haircut.

“Not gonna lie to you guys, usually I cut my own hair,” she said in the TikTok video while doing her makeup. “I put it in a little ponytail and I give myself some face framing layers and I call it a day.”

Tran continued, explaining that since her season of The Bachelorette is premiering on July 8, she didn’t want to “chance” her hair looking messy for upcoming “appearances.”

“When I was growing up, my mom used to cut everybody’s hair in the house,” she added. Tran then backed away from the camera and said she was planning to cut “four or five inches” off her hair.

“OK, [this is] the last time you’ll ever see these long, luscious locks,” she said before blowing the camera a kiss and concluding the video.