She said yes! Michelle Young concluded her journey on season 18 of The Bachelorette with a proposal from Nayte Olukoya — and the ring is positively breathtaking.

On the Tuesday, December 21 episode of the ABC series, the 28-year old Minnesota teacher handed out her final rose to the 27-year-old account executive. In return — per Bachelor franchise tradition — Olukoya got down on one knee with a Neil Lane engagement ring.

In a press statement provided to Us Weekly by ABC, Olukoya proposed with a “diamond and platinum ring centering a pear shape diamond set with 2 tapered baguette diamonds and further set with 46 round brilliant cut diamonds for a total weight of over 3.00 carats.”

The emotional proposal took place on a beach in Mexico. Young donned a fully embellished Randi Rahm gown featuring a V-neck and a high-leg slit. Olukoya, meanwhile, looked dapper in a classic black suit.

“Michelle, the very first night I met you, I knew right then and there that we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto,” Nayte said during the proposal. “The second night that we were together, we talked about running away together. I’m standing in front of you right now and the feelings are the same — I want to run away with you.”

“I want to run away to forever with the woman that I’ve come to love,” he continued. “This amazingly, crazy, loud kind of love. Through this journey, you’ve shared a lot of vulnerable sides of your past. I know that you’ve felt unseen at times and I want to let you know that I am completely prepared, willing and ready to make sure that you are always chosen first, seen, now, today, tomorrow and for the rest of our lives. I love you, Michelle.”

After getting engaged to Olukoya, Young said goodbye to runner-up Brandon Jones. “I meant what I said with loving you,” she told him through tears. “But I promised myself that I would continue to follow my heart and it’s not that I don’t love you, because I do. It’s just that my heart is in another direction. I have to go with what I feel.”

“I’m so sorry,” Young added. “You’re this unbelievable person. I need you to know how much I care about you and that doesn’t just get turned off. You truly will always have a piece of my heart, Brandon.”