Jenn Tran wasn’t into Aaron Erb’s pearl necklace on The Bachelorette.

Jenn, 26, opened up about what “icks” — a.k.a. turn offs — on an episode of the “Viall Files” podcast on Thursday, August 1.

“Chewing with your mouth open turns me off so much,” Jenn, who stars as season 21’s Bachelorette, immediately told host Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy, claiming she didn’t have many other “icks.”

“None of the men gave you an ick at all?” Nick, 43, asked, surprised by Jenn’s response.

“I feel bad if I say it,” she admitted. “I’m just gonna say, pearl necklace was a very interesting choice,” Jenn said, referencing Aaron’s pearl choker. “Very interesting choice.”

Natalie, 25, then suggested that “ if there was a girl he babysat made it for him” the necklace would have been more acceptable, as Nick joked that perhaps the pearls were from Aaron’s grandma.

“Oh that would be cute,” Jenn gushed. “Maybe I should have asked questions instead of judging. My bad.”

Nick then assumed the necklace was “definitely not” from Aaron’s grandma.

Aaron, 29, previously defended his pearl necklace earlier this month after a fan asked for an “explanation” on it.

“The answer is simple,” he wrote over a video of himself shrugging and wearing the jewelry. “I just kinda like ‘em 🤷🏻‍♂️.”

Fans shared their opinions in the comments section. “My bachelorette group loves it aaron dw,” one follower wrote to which Aaron replied, “Rly that’s all that matters 🫶🏼.” Another social media user added, “Okay but out of all of the dudes you can ✨pull THEM OFFFFFFF✨.” Aaron sweetly responded, “Best compliment ever 🥺.”

More fans wondered if there was a “special meaning” behind the necklace, but Aaron did not elaborate.

Aaron — who is the twin brother of Bachelorette season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise season 7 star Noah Erb — sent himself home during week three of The Bachelorette to pursue his dream of being a fighter pilot.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.