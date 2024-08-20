Charity Lawson teased her wedding dresses — and we couldn’t be more excited.

The former Bachelorette, 28, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the two gowns she’ll be wearing during her nuptials with fiancé Dotun Olubeko at the Famously Average Golf Tournament dinner on Monday, August 19.

“I’m doing a custom dress, so I have two dresses,” Lawson told Us, noting she hasn’t yet started “fully” designing her dresses.

“I know who’s going to be the designers for that,” she teased. “I won’t say because I want that to be a surprise.”

Related: Bachelorette Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko's Relationship Timeline ABC/Christopher Willard Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko’s future is looking rosy after they got engaged on The Bachelorette. “I left [Dotun’s] last-chance date and that was when I made that just executive decision of like, ‘This is it,’” Charity exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2023 of the moment she knew Dotun was The One. […]

Charity went on to explain that she and Dotun, 30, put a “pause” on their wedding planning because of their busy schedules. Currently, the couple is still planning to tie the knot in 2025 after getting engaged during season 20 of The Bachelorette in 2023.

“He’s working full time,” she said. “But for the most part, the things that we primarily wanted to get out of the way and plan, we already got taken care of.” She added that the “small details” are all they have left to plan, explaining, “We’re just like, ‘Let’s just take a moment and not rush and just really take our time with this.’”

Who Is the Best Bachelorette of All Time?

Although the couple has slowed down on wedding planning, they still dressed up as a bride and groom during a photoshoot with Munaluchi Bride. At the time, Charity stunned in a strapless white midi dress while Dotun looked handsome in a white suit.

The lovebirds opened up to Us about the photoshoot, sharing it was “a little preview” to their big day.

“People are already assuming that [those were] our wedding pictures, so it’s kind of cool to [see] where we stand in that realm,” Dotun told Us. “All we have to do is make magic happen again …so it’s feeling pretty good to be like, ‘Here’s a sneak peek.’”

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Lisa Rinna Said This $15 Hyaluronic Acid Serum is ‘Lovely!’ View Deal Check our latest news in […]

Charity continued, gushing, “We got the pictures back and we were like, ‘It’s going to be hard to top, but I think we got it in us!’”