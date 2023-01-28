Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown: What’s In My Bag?

Switching it up! Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown opened up her BA&SH Zebra handbag exclusively to Us Weekly — and revealed what’s hidden inside.

“It’s a French brand and they have some really cute stuff,” the 28-year-old star told Us of the animal-print purse, which Brown carried with her during a recent getaway. “I was in Nashville this weekend and just wanted like a fun bag that held everything.”

Brown, who currently stars on FOX’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, confessed that she hadn’t emptied the handbag before showing Us what was inside.

“I honestly don’t know what’s in here,” she explained. “Just trying to stay as authentic as possible.”

The season 15 Bachelorette lead joked that the bag’s contents were “pretty boring” after she took every item out for the camera.

“Because I had this [handbag] just [for] the weekend, it doesn’t have all the yucky stuff that normally ends up being at the bottom of my purse,” Brown revealed. “I’m kind of proud of that, but just wait until next week!”

See what the reality star has hidden in her handbag:

Read Up!

Brown toted around her copy of Jennie Allen’s Get Out of Your Head on her latest getaway. “I took the cover off because it gets all yuck,” she revealed, explaining that the book is about “stopping spiraling thoughts.”

The season 23 Bachelor contestant noted: “I just sometimes just get in that head space. This has actually been really great so far.”

Money Talks

The reality star’s Louis Vuitton Fuchsia Josephine Wallet holds a few special items, including a note from her Special Forces costar Gus Kenworthy. “Cards are everywhere,” she said of her messy wallet. “There’s a few loose dollars.”

Breathe Easy

Brown never leaves home without her asthma inhaler. “I have asthma and I’ve had a cough for like a month that won’t go away. That just induces my asthma,” the Bless This Mess author told Us. “Also on the plane, I had an asthma attack [and] they had to get the whole oxygen tank out. It was actually really scary.”

Headache Protection

“You never know when you’re going to get a headache,” she revealed while showing off her travel Advil.

Headphone Hang Up

Brown confessed that her Apple Airpods are “probably not charged but they’re in here” at all times. “I actually prefer to wear the ones that you plug into the phone, because you can keep up with them,” she added.

Lip Gloss Selection

“I have three different lip glosses in here,” the University of Alabama alum said, pointing to her Charlotte Tilbury “Pillow Talk” lipstick as the makeup item she wore “so much” while on The Bachelorette. “That was in 2019 and I still always wear it. I have, like, four of these around. It’s my favorite.”

Dental Care

Brown eventually pulled out floss and Listerine Pocketmist breath spray from the bottom of her handbag. She revealed that the breath spray became her go-it freshness item while on the ABC dating series, because contestants can’t chew gum. “[I] really got used to always having a Listerine spray. They’re the best,” she insisted.

What else is inside Brown’s bag? Watch the exclusive video above to see her must-have hair clip, her cute car key chain, her other two favorite lip gloss shades and more!

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs on FOX Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.