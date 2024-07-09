The Bachelorette’s Sam Nejad is all about self-care.

Sam, 25, opened up about his grooming routine during Jenn Tran’s season 21 Bachelorette premiere, which aired on Monday, July 8. While introducing himself to the show, Sam could be seen curling his eyelashes.

Jenn, 26, immediately noticed Sam’s lush lashes when he stepped out of the limo. “You’ve got crazy eyelashes, first of all, has anyone ever told you that?” she told the contestant. He replied, “A little bit. I appreciate that. You too as well.”

After entering the mansion, Sam opened up about meeting Jenn. “Jenn’s looking like a queen,” he gushed. “She mentioned the eyelashes as well, what can I say?”

Besides eyelash care, Sam also shared that he manicures his eyebrows while listing fun facts about himself in his Bachelor biography. “Sam N. loves getting his eyebrows threaded to keep them #OnFleek,” per ABC.com.

Just like Sam, Jenn is also a lover of having long lashes. She opened up about giving herself eyelash extensions while opening up about “all the work” she’s had done in a June TikTok.

“I glue these on every week,” she said while zooming in on her extra long lashes, noting they are “obviously not real.”

“They stay on for a week or so,” Jenn added.

Elsewhere in the social media clip, the Bachelorette opened up about getting filler for the first time that day. “I’ve always wanted to get a little bit of lip filler, I’ve just never had the chance to,” she shared. “For me, I just really wanted to enhance the natural beauty in my face that I already have. I don’t want to look super done up.”

Jenn admitted that although her pout was a bit sore, she was already “loving” how they looked.

The Bachelorette airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.