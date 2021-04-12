Jared Haibon has been rocking longer hair for quite some time now, and one’s “first impression” would likely be that his routine is stocked with stellar products. But ladies, get ready for your jaws to drop because for a while, his luscious locks were courtesy of a 3-in-1, do-it-all product.

Well, that was until his wife, Ashley Iaconetti, gave him a much-needed haircare upgrade. “I was the guy who would have the shampoo, conditioner and body wash all in one,” Haibon tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

But after getting married to Iaconetti in 2019, his shower routine — and skincare products — have received a major overhaul. Not only has he begun to use separate products to cleanse and condition, but he’s also gotten his skin in much better shape.

“I try to have him use medical grade skin cleansers and moisturizers — I’m really proud to see that he’s kept that up in the shower,” Iaconetti tells Stylish. “But, I really would love him to start using his serum. That’s our next step!”

The 33-year-old, who confesses in another life she would have taken up dermatology, has also successfully dragged her hubby to the esthetician for a few extractions. Unfortunately, he wasn’t too fond of the whole experience.

“I got my first facial with Ashley a couple of year ago. They remove the blackheads, but when the esthetician is scalping into your nose, it’s not the most enjoyable experience. But you know what they say, beauty is pain,” Haibon laughs.

Thankfully, they were both able to get on board with a new micro needling treatment called Vivace, which Iaconetti spoke about during the Aesthetics Biomedical conference on April 10.

“I’ve experimented with a lot of things, but I am more into skincare treatments, tightening and collagen now that I get fillers. I only get chin filler right now — and then botox, of course. But when Vivace came to us and asked if I’d be interested in trying it, I was like, ‘Oh my god yes.”

The treatment essentially damages the skin with small needles and heat, signaling the body to create new collagen to repair the damaged areas. Nurse practitioner Lori Robertson, who spoke at the Aesthetics Biomedical conference alongside Iaconetti explains, “When we’re looking at acne scars, we want to damage the old tissue and we want the body to make new tissue, which will fill in some of those acne scars, think some of those pores and thicken the skin.”

The partnership with Vivace was a natural match for Iaconetti, who’s been very open about her struggle with acne. While her skin was admittedly amazing during her Bachelor in Paradise days thanks to “birth control, spironolactone and Retin-A,” she struggled with cystic acne in the years prior.

“When I was 23, I had really bad cystic acne. I mean — I know it’s not shocking to hear from me, the ultimate Bachelor crier — but, I would cry. I would do everything I could not to be social, so people didn’t have to see these marbles underneath my skin,” Iaconetti tells Us Weekly. “And then once that got cleared up thanks to my dermatologist, all I wanted to do was reach out to other girls suffering through it and talk about what worked for me.”

Fast forward to present day, and the reality star has had to go off of her birth control and spironolactone, an acne medication, which were helping her acne, as she’s “trying to get pregnant.” As a result, her acne has flared.

Still, she’s kept up the transparency. “People come to me and say, ‘thank you for talking about this because you made me feel better.’ Well, honestly, my followers make me feel better about it, too … This is just real skin. This is what people have to deal with.”

As a result of her openness with acne and love of beauty since day one (the first time she met Haibon she had ice packs in-hand to de-puff her under eyes!), Iaconetti has landed partnerships with not only Vivace, but also Dermologica, Pantene and Sugarbear Hair.

Unfortunately, not all #ads or #sponcon in the Bachelor Nation world are as organic. The influencer status that comes along with being on the show is a nice perk, but it’s also clouded the motivations for entering the franchise.

Haibon tells Us, “When we were on the show 5 years ago, we went on for the experience and obviously the possibility of finding love, to travel and do all of these crazy things. Then, when we got off the show, we started gaining an Instagram following. It’s gotten to a point now, where people go on anticipating that they’re going to have an Instagram following.”

Ashley adds: “Jared always says, ‘People used to sign up for the experience on the show, and now it seems like some of them are signing up for the experience after the show.’”

While some may say that means that people aren’t “there for the right reasons,” Haibon believe you can really have the best of both worlds. “As long as you go onto the show, open with the idea of falling in love — that’s the main thing. If you go on for the experience, for the purpose of building your own business and also believing in love, there’s no issue.”