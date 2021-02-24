Cute couple alert! The Bachelor’s Hannah Godwin teamed up with Guess to give her fiancé, Dylan Barbour, a scent test to celebrate the launch of the brand’s Bella Vita Eau de Parfum. And take it from Us, the video is equal parts hysterical and adorable.

In the Youtube clip, which went live on February 23, Godwin, 26, admires the “luxurious, elegant” bold bottle. She then takes off the bottle’s lid and hands it to a curious looking Barbour, 26, who starts to smell the top. Godwin pokes fun at her fiancé, saying, “Did you like that? It’s a lid”

Barbour looks shocked, mentioning that the lid, in fact, “smells amazing.” He goes on to sniff the bottle and picks up the fragrance’s floral notes that are reminiscent of a summer trip to Italy, “maybe even Lake Cuomo.” The fragrance, which retails for $49, has notes of black cherry, tuberose and tonka bean.

As far as the Bachelor in Paradise couple’s spritzing technique is concerned, the future Mr. and Mrs. have conflicting methods. Godwin opts for a delicate spray on her wrists, whereas Barbour brings out his middle school drench-myself-in-cologne air mist and walk through strategy. “I would say no to you doing that except that this scent smells so good,” Godwin laughs. “I kind of approve of it.”

While Barbour’s sense of smell seems to be pretty on point in the perfume department, his favorite scents are questionable to say the least. The Vizer founder says that he finds the smell of cleaning products, gasoline and hot rubber to be oddly satisfying.

Another on of Barbour’s favorite smells we simply can’t get behind? Spray tan. Godwin says, “He likes the smell of my spray tan, which nobody likes that. He’s like, ‘Oh, I think you smell so good.’ It’s a win win for me.”

The cute couple wraps up the video by reminiscing on their trip to France in September 2019. “Literally every time that I get whiff of champagne it takes me back to when we went to France,” says Godwin.

Barbour echoes the sentiment saying, “For me, it’s that or espresso because we would have espresso every single morning at one of the cafés and that smell reminds me of Paris.”

Godwin teased the video on her Instagram on February 23. She captioned the clip, “Our fun project is finally live! I give Dylan a scent test (and I am crying laughing). Part 1 + Part 2 are now live on the @guess YouTube channel ⚡️ link in bio to see how he does! #LoveGUESS”

The reality star’s fiancé called out his sense of smell—or lack thereof—in the comments section writing, “👏Take👏Dylan👏to👏Italy👏Now👏”

Part 1 of the Guess partnership, in which Godwin gives Barbour a blind smell test, went live on February 9, 2021.