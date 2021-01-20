Done for good. Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone have officially ended their marriage, Us Weekly can reveal.

The former Bachelor in Paradise couple’s divorce was finalized weeks before the pregnant personal trainer moved in with her boyfriend, Miles Bowles. “Krystal and Chris had a peaceful and cooperative dissolution of marriage that was finalized on December 22nd,” Michael C. Cotugno, a divorce attorney and mediator, told Us exclusively on Tuesday, January 19. “They were and are very amicable and went through the process with ease and grace with an emphasis on healing and moving forward with positivity.”

Nielsen and Randone, both 33, fell in love during season 5 of The Bachelor spinoff in 2018. After the duo got engaged during the season finale, they tied the knot in Mexico during the show’s sixth season.

The pair announced their split in February 2020 after less than eight months of marriage. “Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” they said in a joint statement to Bachelor Nation at the time.

That August, Randone told Us exclusively that he received the divorce paperwork from Nielson after originally hoping to reconcile. “It’s a crazy process, even though I’m still legally married, you know, it’s something that is a memory now,” he explained. “But here’s the interesting thing: I look at this as, like, a moment of gratitude and I know that’s probably crazy for anyone to hear this, but you know, you always got to come from a place of love and compassion. There are just things in life that you can’t control.”

The Change Your Mindset coauthor additionally told Us that he wasn’t blindsided by the breakup because “there were definitely moments where there were either warning signs or there were just mixed signals.”

Nielsen began dating Bowles in May 2020 and they made their relationship Instagram official that October. The following month, she revealed that they are expecting their first child together. The pair then confirmed that they are having a baby girl.

The Bachelor alum announced on Sunday, January 17, that the soon-to-be parents had moved in together. “While it may not seem as big of a deal as a baby on the way … it’s an important stepping stone in ANY relationship and deserves a moment of celebration,” she shared via Instagram. “And I HAD to let you, my IG Fam, know!!”

With reporting by Diana Cooper