Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are a united front … except when it comes to fashion.

Palvin, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly that she doesn’t look to her husband for style advice — even if he tried to give her tips. “I wouldn’t take it,” she shared at Emporio Armani’s spring 2024 collection celebration at SoHo’s Socialista in NYC on Wednesday, April 24.

Palvin went on to explain that her wardrobe is “pretty simple,” adding, “I always have on an oversized coat or a suit jacket. I focus on purses and shoes more than any other thing!” At the soirée, she dazzled in a sparkly bandeau top paired with a shiny parka jacket and leather pants. She accessorized with sunglasses and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

The model attended the event alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, as both stars are Emporio Armani ambassadors. Palvin’s relationship with the fashion house dates back years. She’s starred in numerous fashion and beauty campaigns for the luxury label.

Sprouse, 31, was not in attendance, but the actor and Palvin were a must-see at the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire premiere in Los Angeles last month.

The couple coordinated in all black with Palvin rocking a silky halter dress that fell elegantly on her figure. Sprouse, for his part, opted for a sharply tailored suit.

Palvin and Sprouse have been together since 2018. The pair confirmed to V Magazine in June 2023 that Sprouse proposed nearly one year prior, and the couple officially became husband and wife in July 2023.

They tied the knot in Palvin’s native Hungary. “We didn’t have a planner, so Barbara and her sister planned most of it,” the groom told Vogue. “They told me my only job was to show up and say the right name.”

With reporting by Veronika Collins