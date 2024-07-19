Barbie Ferreira is a beauty in brown.

Ferreira, 27, showed off her figure in a bodycon dress via Instagram on Monday, July 15. Her dress featured a plunging scoop neck, thin straps and a fitted silhouette. Ferreira paired the frock with a black lacy bralette that peaked through the top of her dress, a gold necklace and chunky ring, long French nails and brown flip-flops.

For glam, the Euphoria alum donned a full face featuring rosy cheeks and a soft contour, smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, long lashes and pink lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and blown out.

“So quirky vibes,” Ferreira captioned the post.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to compliment Ferreira’s look in the comments section. TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney gushed, “You look Gorgeous ❤️,” as another fan wrote, “You look phenomenal! brown is ur color!! (every color is).” More fans commented that Ferreira looked like a “goddess.”

This isn’t the first time Ferreira has wowed in a stylish frock. Last month, she looked angelic in white at a Swarovski event in Milan. For the soirée, she stunned in a silky gown featuring a halter neckline, a corset bodice and a fitted floor-length skirt. Ferreira elevated the gown with a glittery cape and strappy heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. She added even more sparkle to her getup with a diamond choker, a crystal necklace and sparkly earrings.

Her makeup featured winged eyeliner, white eyeshadow, long lashes and nude glossy lips. Ferreira’s hair was styled in soft curls.

Related: The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2024 Fan-favorite stars never miss a moment to step out in style. Whether they’re doing press or grabbing a bite to eat, the biggest names in Hollywood know how to make a statement — even if a red carpet isn’t involved. Take Taylor Swift for example, who commanded attention in New York City in a number […]

When she’s not rocking gowns, Ferreira shows off her laid-back fashion sense in everything from plunging tank tops and jeans to pleated skirts.

In May, she snapped a mirror selfie while rocking a white spaghetti strap tank featuring a deep V-neck, a brown leather belt with gold hardware and blue jeans.

“Fave bathroom,” she captioned the post.