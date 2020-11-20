This Chic 'Schitt's Creek' Beauty Collab Is Perfect for Holiday Gifting

Calling all Schitt’s Creek fans! The Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802 collection is back and there is nothing “ew, David” about it!

On Friday, November 20, the Beekman 1802 dropped their Schitt’s Creek collab just in time for the holidays! The 5-piece collection is filled with handcrafted goat milk formulated products that feature the name Rose Apothecary, named after the fictional store that Daniel Levy’s character David Rose opens with Noah Reid’s character, Patrick Brewer.

All infused with the brand’s signature heirloom rose scent, the line includes a bar of soap, a tinted lip balm, votive candles and, of course, a body milk. Who could forget one of the many hilarious David Rose quotes: “What is body milk, if not milk for your body?” These hydrating picks are crazy chic and impressively affordable!

The $38 gift set, which houses all of the products, makes for a great holiday gift for any people obsessed with Schitt’s Creek in your life. Then again, who isn’t?

The Beekman 1802 x Schitt’s Creek partnership is a natural fit. After all, the company is essentially Rose Apothecary in real life. When life and business partners Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge left NYC in 2008, they moved to a small town in upstate New York, where they started creating goat milk soaps and lotions using the herd of a neighboring farm.

This Rose Apothecary collection originally launched back in January 2020, to celebrate the hit TV shows final season. The products quickly sold out and very well may again. With 45,000 people signed up to be notified when the products become available, we wouldn’t be surprised.

You can shop all these goodies and more fun finds, like The Minicar Travel Size Soap Set and Skincare Stars Seven Day Gift Set, on beekman1802.com.

