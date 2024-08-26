Beetlejuice isn’t an obvious fashion icon. The cult movie character, played by Michael Keaton, is very disheveled, a little pasty and seems to prioritize scaring the living daylights out of people over looking stylish. Weird.

But, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton’s classic 1988 dark comedy, opening in theaters on September 6, the obnoxious ghost’s distinctive look is sure to inspire a ton of Halloween costumes this year. All you need is a black and white striped co-ord, a messy green wig, some offensively bad make-up and a few even worse jokes and you’re good to go.

Jenna Ortega, who stars in the sequel as Astrid Deetz, the rebellious daughter of goth icon Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), has been promoting the movie in outfits that her screen mom wore in the original, but it turns out some stars have accidentally been paying homage to Beetlejuice himself for years.

Be afraid, be very afraid …

Related: It’s (Almost) Showtime! Watch the 2nd ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Trailer Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1998 Tim Burton classic, and as Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) says from the outset, “Be warned. It’s intense.” This is the second trailer for the Beetlejuice sequel, but it’s almost twice as long as the first. The two-minute preview takes […]

Eilish’s cool, unique style — not to mention her frequently slime-green hair — has always had a lot of goth leanings, so it’s no surprise to spy her paying tribute, whether consciously or not, to the movie that inspired many a fledgling emo kid.

A lifelong fan of playing dress-up, Perry, who seems to possess the enviable ability to make any hair color look good, has got the green hair and the zebra stripes too.

Beetlejuice but make it hipster? For her Beetlejuice-inspired fashion look, the Girls actress combined vertical and horizontal stripes and styled it with much classier makeup than Keaton.

Related: Beetlejuice Cast: Where Are They Now? Michael Keaton and More Michael Keaton enthralled audiences as the “ghost with the most” in the 1988 supernatural comedy Beetlejuice. Not only was the film a commercial and critical success, but Winona Ryder scored her first breakout role as Lydia Deetz. The story follows the goth teen as she discovers she can communicate with the dead inhabitants of her […]

Naturally, the ever-chic Clooney’s take on the “straight out of jail” look is more “straight off a yacht.”

If Beetlejuice had been a member of Abba — now there’s a mash-up we’d like to see — this is how we imagine it working out.

Say Monae’s name three times and she might just appear, with her many edgy, multi-textured takes on the deranged zebra look.

Wow, someone likes stripes. Like Beetlejuice himself, Ora knows that when you’ve found a winning look you love, there’s no harm in sticking to it. It’s actually harder to find a picture of her when she isn’t dressed like this …