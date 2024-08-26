Your account
Star Style

Beetlejuice The Fashion Icon: Rita Ora, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry All Inspired by Cult Movie Ghost 

By

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice isn’t an obvious fashion icon. The cult movie character, played by Michael Keaton, is very disheveled, a little pasty and seems to prioritize scaring the living daylights out of people over looking stylish. Weird.

But, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton’s classic 1988 dark comedy, opening in theaters on September 6, the obnoxious ghost’s distinctive look is sure to inspire a ton of Halloween costumes this year. All you need is a black and white striped co-ord, a messy green wig, some offensively bad make-up and a few even worse jokes and you’re good to go.

Jenna Ortega, who stars in the sequel as Astrid Deetz, the rebellious daughter of goth icon Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), has been promoting the movie in outfits that her screen mom wore in the original, but it turns out some stars have accidentally been paying homage to Beetlejuice himself for years.

Be afraid, be very afraid …

Warner Bros Releases Trailer for Beetlejuice Sequel

Billie Eilish

Eilish’s cool, unique style — not to mention her frequently slime-green hair — has always had a lot of goth leanings, so it’s no surprise to spy her paying tribute, whether consciously or not, to the movie that inspired many a fledgling emo kid.


Billie Eilish Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Katy Perry

A lifelong fan of playing dress-up, Perry, who seems to possess the enviable ability to make any hair color look good, has got the green hair and the zebra stripes too.


Katy Perry GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

 

Jemima Kirke

Beetlejuice but make it hipster? For her Beetlejuice-inspired fashion look, the Girls actress combined vertical and horizontal stripes and styled it with much classier makeup than Keaton.


Jemima Kirke Gotham/WireImage
Amal Clooney 

Naturally, the ever-chic Clooney’s take on the “straight out of jail” look is more “straight off a yacht.”


Amal and George Clooney PVS/GC Images

Victoria Justice

If Beetlejuice had been a member of Abba — now there’s a mash-up we’d like to see — this is how we imagine it working out.


Victoria Justice Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Say Monae’s name three times and she might just appear, with her many edgy, multi-textured takes on the deranged zebra look.


Janelle Monae Roberto Panucci - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Janelle Monae Getty Images

Janelle Monae VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Rita Ora

Wow, someone likes stripes. Like Beetlejuice himself, Ora knows that when you’ve found a winning look you love, there’s no harm in sticking to it. It’s actually harder to find a picture of her when she isn’t dressed like this …


Rita Ora gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rita Ora Getty Images

Rita Ora Rob Harrison/Getty Images

Rita Ora Erotome.co.uk

Rita Ora Getty Images

