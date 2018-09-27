How do you take a night out in Paris with your supermodel bestie to the next level? With matching outfits, of course. And that’s just what Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner did on Wednesday, September 26.

The duo stepped out to a fete hosted by YouTube, and in true fashion form, they dressed the part, each wearing orangey-red frocks.

Let’s break down the looks. Kendall’s glittering asymmetrical tomato red frock featured one sleeve, a handkerchief hemline and ruching on the bodice. The Alexandre Vauthier couture confection from the Fall 2018 collection was right out of an early aughts dream. Jenner then swept her signature lob back into a chignon and added nude strappy sandals with a square toe to complete the look.

While Bella went for the same color, the dress itself was quite different from her longtime pal’s. The long-sleeved midi-sheath with a patterned color had a button-down front and ruching at the waist. And in keeping with the warm hue, the younger Hadid supermodel added a cherry red handbag and red and black slingback pumps. She didn’t stop there though. Hadid also added coral blush and coral eye makeup to add to the overall autumn vibe.

In the end, each model wore an outfit that was unique to her own personal sense of style. Bella’s look was high-octane sexy but with some added quirks, while Kendall’s outfit was subdued sultry with a twist.

