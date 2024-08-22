Bella Hadid is a beauty in ballet pink.

Hadid, 27, showed off her figure in a pastel dress while celebrating the launch of her new Orebella perfume scent, Nightcap, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 21. Her outfit featured a deep V-neck that plunged to hips, a halter top, a floral detail at her waist and a fitted floor-length skirt.

The model teamed her look with a statement gold choker from Marina Moscone and strappy sparkly heels. Hadid completed her look with a curly updo featuring strands falling out. In the snap, she leaned against a table and gave her perfume bottle a kiss.

In a separate clip, Hadid was seen squatting on the ground while taking a bite out of a ginger root.

While promoting her ginger elixir, Hadid stunned in a sheer crystal outfit featuring a mock-neck top that connected to a bra and more strings of pearls and rhinestones. She paired the top with strappy underwear and a sheer one-shoulder garment featuring thigh-high slits.

Hadid made her look even more glamorous with silver eyeshadow that she smoked out into a black wing. Her makeup was complete with bronzed cheeks, nude lips and mascara. Her brunette hair was parted down the side and slicked into a bun that was covered in even more glitter.

Hadid launched Orebella in May with the release of three scents: Blooming Fire, Salted Muse and Window2Soul.

One month prior, Hadid teased her line to Glamour, sharing that she had been creating her own scents for years already.

“We already make a lot of lavender oil on our farm, and I would get glycerin and different weird essential oils from our little health food store,” she said. “I would make things, and they would smell really unique. If I wanted to add a little spiciness, I would add ginger and peppercorn, then I would add a little bit of lemon. Then all of a sudden I’m deep into this whole cycle of making all of these really interesting scents.”

Hadid gushed that she couldn’t “keep” her scents to herself anymore, adding, “I do feel like I can make this something really big that people will be excited about … This is just genuinely something after so many years that I was like, ‘I feel this is important to share.’”