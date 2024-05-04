Bella Hadid was spotted out in the big city with her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos.

The couple was spotted leaving a party for Orebella, Hadid’s fragrance brand, at the Flower Shop in New York City on Friday, May 3.

Hadid, 27, was clad in a black leather jacket, matching pants and boots, all of which were offset with a white top. Meanwhile, Banuelos, 35, donned a black cowboy hat and matching button-up shirt, light-wash denim jeans, cowboy boots and a Texas-sized belt buckle to tie it all together.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March that Hadid has “entered a new era in her life, all thanks to Adan,” having moved to Texas, launched a fragrance brand and put modeling on the back burner.

Related: Every Time Bella Hadid Proved She’s a Y2K Style Icon Bella Hadid is an undisputed leader when it comes to reviving Y2K fashion. The 25-year-old model has been rocking the trend for years — and thankfully, she’s not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. For the uninitiated, Y2K fashion refers to trends that surfaced during the late ’90s to early 2000s. The distinctive […]

“After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that … wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me,” Hadid told Allure in a profile published on Tuesday, April 30.

“I love being able to do my own hair and makeup, be happy with how I look and get ready with my girlfriends here in Texas,” Hadid continued. “We have the best time, and I never feel like I need to do too much. For the first time now, I’m not putting on a fake face. If I don’t feel good, I won’t go. If I don’t feel good, I take time for myself. … Now, when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, ‘I look happy,’ I genuinely am.”

Overall, Hadid seems to be adjusting well to her life in Texas. Last month, Banuelos praised his girlfriend after she swept up a few awards at a rodeo competition, which was attended by Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Related: Real Housewives' Kids: Then and Now The women of 'The Real Housewives' have certainly changed and their kids have grown up before our eyes — click through to see their transformations

“At her first trip to Fort Worth she made 3 finals and is already guaranteed to win her first 3 buckles! #proud #MetallicTito #ImmaBeSmooth,” Banuelos wrote via Instagram in April, alongside a video of Bella riding her horse.

When it comes to Yolanda, as well as older sister Gigi Hadid, Bella’s family is supportive of her choice to move to Texas and take a step back from the industry. “Gigi couldn’t be prouder of Bella for making the decision to step away from modeling. She knows it wasn’t a decision Bella took lightly, but something that will make her feel more fulfilled than ever,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

“Plus, she knows this is just a break and it’s more than likely Bella will return to modeling at some point,” the source added. “Bella is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry and although it won’t be the same for a little while, Gigi is so happy for her little sister.”