Bella Hadid is becoming the Rodeo Queen.

The supermodel, 27, recently swept up awards at a rodeo competition and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, had something to say about it.

“❤️3 Finals and 2 buckles! Congratulations my love, so proud of you my cow girl,” she captioned a post via Instagram on Sunday, April 14, alongside a photo of her daughter holding up two gold belt buckles. The second photo revealed Bella’s boyfriend, rodeo star Adan Banuelos, walking alongside her at the competition.

“At her first trip to Fort Worth she made 3 finals and is already guaranteed to win her first 3 buckles! #proud #MetallicTito #ImmaBeSmooth,” Banuelos, 35, wrote via Instagram on Saturday alongside a video of Bella riding her horse.

Bella and Banuelos recently took their relationship to the next level.

In March, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the model “moved to Texas to be closer to him,” adding, “Bella’s entered a new era in her life, all thanks to Adan.”

According to the insider, Bella “feels peace” in her life and is content with Banuelos, seeing “long term potential” with him. Both her sister, Gigi Hadid, and Yolanda, 60, have noticed the strong bond between them.

“She’s really happy with Adan, and they share so much in common,” the source said at the time. “Gigi and Yolanda think that Bella’s finally met her perfect match.”

Along with her newfound romance, the model is embracing a change of scenery in Texas by redirecting her attention toward new priorities, including her shared passion for equestrian activities with Banuelos.

“She loves being out of Hollywood and will take modeling jobs if it’s a right fit, but has taken a step back for now,” the source added. “It’s not her priority anymore.”

The couple initially connected in October 2023, when they were seen being affectionate in Fort Worth, Texas. Earlier this year, Bella made their relationship Instagram official by posting a throwback photo of them kissing at her birthday party the previous year.

“October 2023. My 27th Birthday🎈,” she wrote via Instagram in February, sharing a carousel of snaps.

In early March, Bella attended the American Performance Horseman event by Teton Ridge at Texas’ Globe Life Field. Embracing the country spirit, she sported a festive outfit featuring a brown halter top and leather pants paired with a brown cowboy hat. She was seen enthusiastically cheering on Banuelos during his ride.

Bella’s enthusiasm for the equestrian circuit began earlier this year.

“Never stop trying new things. I feel lucky enough to have the opportunity to keep learning in life ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “Thank you Tito, I will never stop loving on you like this!”