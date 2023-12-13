Bella Thorne Says Her Wedding Hair Will Feature ‘Twinkly Lights’

Bella Thorne’s wedding day look will be over-the-top.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, December 11, the 26-year-old actress opened up about what she plans to wear on the big day to producer Mark Emms. “The wedding is very fairytale, so I’ll be working twinkly lights into my hairstyles,” she told the news outlet, adding that she’s “finding ways to hide battery packs” in her hair so that her strands shine brightly. “[I’m] doing really extreme hairstyles to work jewelry into.”

Thorne also revealed that Schiaparelli — the avant-garde fashion house beloved by Cardi B, Kylie Jenner and more — will be creating her wedding dress. “I’ll probably stay away from pearls because it’s so classic that it feels too obvious for me.”

The actress said she would consider the fashion house’s signature gem if “I do a ridiculous dripped look in pearls.” Thorne also told Vogue that she hopes to get married in the English countryside on the grounds of a manor.

Related: Bella Thorne: Inside a Day in My Life Bella Thorne is just like Us! The actress and designer, 25, is focused on balancing her career and maintaining her friendships every day. The Shake It Up! alum starts off her mornings by mapping out what she has to get done. Up next, is a drive to a variety of locations which can prove to […]

Thorne confirmed her engagement to Emms earlier this year, and according to Vogue, the producer popped the question on May 13 with a 10-plus carat diamond ring. Shortly after Emms got down on one knee at his love’s California house, they celebrated with their families.

Thorne debuted her ring via her Instagram on May 26, showing off the emerald-cut stone with baguettes flanking either side.

Emms and Thorne met in 2022 at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party on the beach in Ibiza. “It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” Thorne gushed to Vogue.

Thorne was previously linked to Mod Sun, Tana Mongeau and Benjamin Mascolo.

Thorne and Mascolo, 29, announced in March 2021 that they were engaged, but they ultimately split one year later.

Related: Bella Thorne: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me! Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Shutterstock Is there a new reboot on the way? Bella Thorne would love to see her former Disney channel show, Shake It Up, return to the small screen — with a twist. “I think an older Shake It Up would be hilarious,” the former child star, 25, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of […]

“I broke up with Ben for my own reasons,” Thorne wrote via her Instagram Stories in June 2022, urging her followers to stop asking about the breakup since it was “a personal matter.” Thorne and Mascaolo were first linked in April 2019 a few days after her split from Sun, 36.

Thorne recently gave fans a glimpse into her life with Emms, sharing a photo of the two kissing via Instagram on November 29. “Life lately,” she captioned the snap, which also included videos of food and photos from her travels. The lovebirds also showed off PDA while in Italy in September.