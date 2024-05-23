Bethenny Frankel Dresses Up to Shop at Chanel After Being Denied Entry

Bethenny Frankel was determined to shop at a Chanel store in Chicago after previously being denied entry.

In a Wednesday, May 22, Instagram, Frankel expressed her frustration and disappointment with the luxury retailer, alleging they were “elitist” for not letting her shop in the store without an appointment while wearing a “sweaty T-shirt.” She returned to the store the following day, this time wearing a black pearl-adorned mini dress and a padded bag from the fashion house.

“I’m going into Chanel now dressed much differently than I was dressed yesterday,” Frankel said in the Thursday, May 23, video. “If they let me in because of how I look, Christmas is canceled.”

When Frankel approached the Chanel security guards at the door and was promptly let in. “No problem today,” she said, pointing out the very different experience.

On Wednesday, Frankel arrived at the store without glam, rocking an oversized shirt and carrying a water bottle and a bag of popcorn.

According to Frankel, a security guard barely opened the door while asking if she had an appointment. After Frankel replied no, she got rejected from entering the store.

“To be treated like you’re an interloper … I didn’t realize we were not allowed to walk into stores anymore,” she said.

“Crime is at an all time high and security is critical. I could easily call one of my salespeople and get on this list. That’s besides the point,” she captioned the post. “I was straight off a plane in a sweaty tshirt and not dolled up or looking wealthy.”

She added: “There are several ways to convey a message and this way was rudeness and elitist and exclusionary, which is also a crime. In business, first impressions are lasting. I would never want anyone to feel lesser than, particularly from a luxury brand making billions off of people buying into the hype. Chanel is a beautiful brand with timeless classic pieces. Being kind to customers of all socioeconomic backgrounds is also timeless and classic.”