Bethenny Frankel wowed at the It Ends With Us New York City premiere — despite a wardrobe malfunction.

Frankel, 53, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 7, to share that the removable strap of her dress “came off” while attending the movie’s premiere. Frankel held up the strap to prove it completely detached.

“I was in the rain. My shoes that are gorgeous are soaked,” she said while zooming in on her pastel pink pumps, which featured large flowers on her heels. “I can’t go out. This is why nobody takes me anywhere. It’s a freaking disaster.”

Elsewhere in her social media post, Frankel shared snaps of herself using a shawl to cover her hair from the rain, and was seen adjusting her strap after stepping out of a car. On the red carpet, she ditched the piece to show off her glamorous bubblegum dress, which featured a corset top, lace-up sides and a pleated midi skirt.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum added just the right amount of sparkle to her look with a glittery Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, diamond rings, a matching choker, drop earrings and a silver watch.

For glam, she rocked shimmery fuchsia eyeshadow, long lashes, rosy cheeks, a warm contour and pink lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in soft curls.

“Well only @blakelively could get me out of pajamas eating chicken salad and only I can manage to turn a glamorous evening into a trainwreck before the event even starts,” she captioned the post. “The good news is the journey is always as much fun as the destination, as long as margaritas, laughter, a wardrobe malfunction and a monsoon are involved. I suppose “it ends with us” but it begins with me making a jackass out of myself.”

Frankel continued, “PS. Blake looked beautiful and I did pass Anna Wintour by the popcorn stand & audibly gasp… she told me my Met Gala invite is in the mail & we made a date to shop together at TJ Maxx.”

Fans were quick to praise the reality star in the comments section.

“That’s why we love you. Real. You look gorgeous,” one gushed, as another added, “We’re calling it a win! 🏅.”