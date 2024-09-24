Bethenny Frankel responded to criticism of her strut during the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris Walk Your Worth show.

Frankel, 53, clapped back at a hater via Instagram on Monday, September 23, who commented “That walk. What the….” on Frankel’s video of herself strutting down the brand’s spring 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

“I chose those shoes,” Frankel said of her super tall black platform heels. “L’Oréal said, ‘You can pick anything you want,’ and I chose those shoes because I wanted to be like a giraffe with those elongated legs.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum continued, “One of those long-legged creatures that walks a runway and looks like they’re not even the same species. And I loved it.”

While on the catwalk, she beamed as she twirled and swung her arms. Frankel also gave Viola Davis a high five as she passed her on the runway.

Frankel added that the point of the show was “about not being perfect, about being perfectly imperfect and doing what you want to do.”

“Do WHAT THE F you want to do… That’s what I do,” Frankel captioned the post.

Fans hyped up Frankel in the comments section. “I loved it. And your legs looked freaking amazing,” one wrote. A second social media user added, “You looked amazing and you rocked that walk!! 🔥🔥,” while a third gushed, “You CRUSHED it!!! 🔥🔥🔥.”

Frankel paired her heels with a silky black mini dress featuring pastel pink petals over her chest and a bedazzled stem that cascaded from her chest to her hem. The frock was complete with a single off-the-shoulder sleeve.

The TV personality accessorized with a glittery watch, drop pearl earrings and a dainty ring.

Her glam featured pink eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, rosy and highlighted cheeks, bronzed skin and pink lips. Her brunette hair was slicked-back into a messy but chic bun.

Stars including Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Anitta, Camila Cabello and more also walked the runway.