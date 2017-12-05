Props to Beyonce and Jay Z: the golden couple is in on the joke. The duo was out to celebrate Jay’s 48th birthday on Monday, December 4 and did so in the most fabulous fashion: they posed for a photoshoot in an elevator at the Angelika Theater (Bey rented it out for a private screening of Wonder Wheel) in NYC — and looked incredible while not letting the infamous elevator incident of May 2014 rain on their celebratory parade.

We’ll jog your memory: following the Met Gala in 2014 Beyonce, her younger sister Solange and Jay Z were riding in an elevator when Solange and Jay got into a heated argument — which was caught on tape.

The couple might not have been wearing black tie, but they certainly slayed the style-game per usual for their elevator photo shoot. Jay Z rocked a wine-toned suit with a white tee, gold chains, and white sneakers. Bey, on the other hand, wore a patterned black and yellow dress with sheer blue floral inlay coordinated with her killer navy fur coat, winged sunglasses and edgy ankle strap heels.

It’s been widely speculated that Beyoncé’s husband’s infidelities are what sparked the confrontation (speculation that was furthered by the release of Queen B’s now iconic visual album Lemonade), but Jay only recently confirmed that he had an affair. No worries though, there’s no bad blood between the rap icon and Solange. He recently spoke about the incident with Rap Radar Hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller, saying he considers her family. “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period. …We’ve always had a great relationship,” he said.

