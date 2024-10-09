Beyoncé is getting major hair inspiration from Marilyn Monroe.

Beyoncé, 43, showed off her new haircut at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, October 8, while supporting mom Tina Knowles as she was honored as one of the Mothers of the Year. The singer’s coiffure looked just like Monroe’s signature hairstyle — a platinum blonde hue parted to the side and styled in a bouncy blowout.

Beyoncé elevated her glam with a look Monroe, who died at age 36 in 1969, would approve of. Her outfit included a butter yellow knit top tucked into a gold silky skirt from Sergio Hudson’s spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection. She accessorized with a matching belt featuring silver hardware.

Tina, 70, wowed in a black suit from Amsale, equipped with an off-the-shoulder neckline and massive floral detail on her bodice. The women snapped a pic together at the event, alongside Angela Beyince, Samantha Barr and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has channeled her inner Monroe as of late. Last month, she turned heads in a gold Gucci gown while celebrating the launch of her American Whiskey, SirDavis, at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris.

Beyoncé’s sequin plunging number was reminiscent of Monroe’s shimmery William Travilla gown, which she wore in the 1953 film, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Monroe again sported the design that same year at the Photoplay Gold Medal awards.

Beyoncé perhaps took inspiration from the iconic late actress to achieve an all-American look while promoting her new Whiskey. After all, many other celebs have taken pages from Monroe’s playbook before.

Kim Kardashian, for example, wore Monroe’s famous Bob Mackie gown to the 2022 Met Gala, which was themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Scarlett Johannsson, Candice Swanepoel, Ashley Benson, Elle Fanning, Blake Lively and Rihanna have also all channeled Monroe on magazine covers, Halloween costumes and more.

Beyoncé was previously connected to Monroe in 2015, while gracing the cover of Out Magazine. At the time, her hair was styled in Monroe’s go-to coiffure, and she accessorized with pearl necklaces, also known to be one of the actress’ favorite accessories.