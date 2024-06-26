Beyoncé temporarily ditched her cowboy aesthetic for a sailor vibe while on vacation in The Hamptons.

Beyoncé, 42, showed off her chic nautical style, which included a lacy sundress, via Instagram on Wednesday, June 26. Her frock featured thin straps, a plunging neckline, a fitted bodice and a flowy skirt. The singer elevated the look with a white and black bandana and white-rimmed sunglasses. She added a pop of color to her look with bright red lips and a cherry bandana purse.

In one snap, Beyoncé held a glass of wine and posed for the camera. She beamed as the wind gently blew her blonde curls back.

The “II Most Wanted” singer kept warm by wrapping a white sweatshirt around her arms.

Beyoncé also shared a number of snaps of husband Jay-Z enjoying their outing. Jay Z, 54, matched his wife in a white bucket hat and T-shirt. He completed his look with dark pants, sneakers, a watch and black sunglasses.

When they’re not taking some much-deserved time off, Beyoncé and Jay-Z can be found showing off their style at high-profile events.

In February, the couple commanded attention at the 2024 Grammys. For Music Biggest’s Night, Beyoncé rocked a custom Louis Vuitton suit featuring a studded leather jacket, matching shorts and a white collared shirt. She accessorized with an ivory cowgirl cat, silver heels and strappy pumps.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, looked cool in a custom Givenchy suit featuring a wool blazer complete with satin lapels and matching trousers. He elevated the getup with a floral brooch and classy watch.

The couple also looked their best at the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2024 fashion show in June 2023. Beyoncé rocked a neon yellow dress and oversized sunglasses as Jay-Z opted for a timeless suit.