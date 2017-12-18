A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 16, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

We may be two weeks out from the official start of 2018, but Stylish is ready to call one next year’s major trends thanks to Beyonce. The diva posted a series of stylish snapshots to her Instagram account on Sunday, December 17 including one that showed off her incredible stack of five gold hoop earrings all the way up her ear.

Now, gold hoops — and hoops in general — are a sartorial classic. They complete just about any look and give it that extra impact, but Queen Bey’s aesthetic savvy is in full display in how she wears them. First, she’s wearing five hoops and one ear crawler in one ear. The first hoop was the largest and the most ornate with each golden earring getting progressively smaller as your travel up her ear. But the real clincher her is that all the ‘rings differed in their custom diamond ornamentation. The effect? Because each earring was unique, the look became infinitely edgier.

If this doesn’t make you want to run out and add a slew of piercings to your ears, we don’t know what will! That’s why we are ready to call it: out with the arm party and layered rings on your fingers, in with the layered hoop look.

Like we said before, hoops have made a comeback in general (though some would say they never really left_ but the stack that you see here is a retro call-back to the ‘80s and ‘90s when multi-piercings were a huge trend.

Queen B has been on quite the kick with gold recently. Just last week she dropped a series of shots on her Instagram while rocking a gold leopard print lame dress with a high slit and coordinating oversized gold hoops. And when she’s not glimmering like a gold statue, Beyonce is rocking sparkling YSL glitter boots to complement her uber long belted cut-offs paired with a vintage tee. If the past few weeks are any indication there will be a lot more shimmering metallic looks coming our way from the music mogul in 2018.

