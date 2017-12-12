A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

You heard it here first! Beyonce may have just started the first unexpected trend of 2018: the extremely long belt. Queen B posted a series of snapshots to her Instagram account in a killer outfit complete with a grommeted white belt that almost touched the floor.

The components of the “Lemonade” diva’s look were simple. She paired a cool vintage-looking tee with a pair of distressed black denim cutoffs. Each of those two items are staples in their own right, but the white belt not only tied them together with flattering (and waist-enhancing) polish, but it added a touch of unexpected glamour. Who knew that a belt that was a little too long would add drama to an otherwise casual look?

Of course, the look was made infinitely more glamorous thanks to Bey’s killer slouchy sparkling heeled boots. Beyonce isn’t the only celeb who is into a pair of glimmering footwear — Kendall Jenner was recently spotted taking in a basketball game while rocking silver crystal Yves Saint Laurent boots. Basically, we all need to start wearing Kirakira+ worthy shoes ASAP.

Beyonce also rocked a shimmering, feathered outfit this past weekend, providing us the perfect festive holiday look inspiration. Our takeaway: when in doubt reach for silver shimmer. But for those of us who aren’t into sparkles, there’s always the opportunity to enhance our curves a la Bey, with a long and dramatic belt — because classic belts are boring. We’ll have eyes peeled for more celebs who wear the quirky look, but until then Queen B remains our innovative style guru.

