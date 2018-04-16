If you’re still recovering from Beyonce’s history-making performance while headlining Coachella, we get it — we are too. It was bonafide two-hour bonanza and a lot to take in, but this much is not lost on Us: Queen B looked flawless literally from head-to-toe during the whole thing. How did her skin stay so on point for all 120 minutes of her high-octane performance? Her long-time makeup artist Sir John let Us in on his latest secret: ALLEVEN London Color Shield.

What is it? It’s a super lightweight aerosol airbrush body concealer. And, clearly, it works hard and lasts for a long time — because Bey, she was busting the moves and singing her heart out for her whole performance and looked perfect while doing so.

Here’s why Sir John is so into this new product: “It literally looks like your skin is HD, airbrushed without it being too obvious.” To get the look, he says, “I sprayed shade Amber all over her body 30 minutes before she got dressed, with a focus on legs and cleavage. I also gave her face a light spray as it really evens out the complexion and makes her makeup stay in place,” said Sir John. “It’s so lightweight it doesn’t even look like makeup. The other great thing about this product is it’s waterproof and it doesn’t transfer. So she doesn’t sweat it off and when she’s changing her clothes so many times it doesn’t come off in between.”

Hey, if it’s good enough for Beyonce, it’s good enough for Us to use to get our bodies on point for our next festive and photographable affair. Not into the idea of body foundation? You can always use a shimmering body lotion a la Rihanna (whose little dance while waiting for Bey to take the stage has gone viral) to contour and perfect your gleaming limbs. Options, people.

