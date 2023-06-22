Beyoncé took some unexpected style advice for the cover of her beloved debut album, Dangerously in Love.

Markus Klinko, the photographer who snapped the memorable 2003 artwork, dished on how the singer’s iconic rhinestone top and low-rise jeans came to be during a Monday, June 19, interview with Insider. Klinko explained that Beyoncé, now 41, was inspired by a diamond ad that starred Laetitia Casta and debuted in 2000. In the campaign, Casta, 45, was covered in jewels while lounging on a crystal-adorned spider web.

With that in mind, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, who worked as her daughter’s stylist at the time, bought a diamond top for the “Single Ladies” songstress to wear on the day of the shoot.

“I brought it up to Beyoncé and I said, ‘Well, here you go. That’s what we should do,’” Klinko recalled to Insider.

To his surprise, however, Beyoncé wasn’t pleased. “She didn’t think it worked because her mom wanted to pair it with these long skirts,” Klinko explained, sharing that Beyoncé told him: “This is going to look very prom or red carpet and I don’t want to do that.”

In response, Klinko offered Beyoncé the jeans he was wearing, insisting that they would give the sparkly top an eye-catching contrast.

“Beyoncé said, ‘Well, we don’t have any denim. We didn’t bring any.’ I said, ‘You might fit my own jeans that I’m wearing.’ She said, ‘OK, let’s try it,’” he told Insider.

The pairing was a success. As Klinko captured images, Beyoncé held her arms up, creating a pose that became the winning shot. “She worked a piece — that’s not easy to do. She found the exact right movement. That was her idea. … It was her instinct and I know, ‘That’s the cover,’” Klinko shared.

Dangerously in Love has since been praised as one of Beyoncé’s best projects. The album won a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 46th annual awards show as well as Best Contemporary R&B Album. She also scored Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for the single “Dangerously in Love 2” and Record of the Year for “Crazy in Love,” which features her husband, Jay-Z.

In February, Beyoncé made Grammy history when she broke the late George Solti’s record of 31 wins when she won her 32nd award, taking home the trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, which dropped in July 2022.

The award was Beyoncé’s fourth win of the evening. During the pre-telecast ceremony, she earned Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul.” After the telecast began, she scored Best R&B Song for “Cuff It.”

The hitmaker is currently serenading fans on the Renaissance World Tour, which kicked off in Stockholm in May and will conclude in New Orleans on September 27.