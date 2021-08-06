Beyonce’s Ivy Park Is Dropping a Rodeo Collection: Here’s What We Know

Giddy up! Beyoncé’s Ivy Park has another collection in the works and it has a major — and we mean major — western spin. Think: cowboy boots, denim chaps and cow print.

The drop, which is appropriately called Ivy Park Rodeo, was inspired by the influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls and is a celebration of “the formidable impact of Black men and women on American Western culture,” the brand said in a press release.

Given the inspiration for the line, which drops on August 19, the 39-year-old singer and adidas created a cohesive western-inspired collection that blends ”classic streetwear” and “athletic wear” with “the Black cowboy experience.”

In its entirety, the drop features 58 adult apparel styles, 5 adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories, most of which highlight dark denim, terrycloth materials and animal-print inspired designs.

The prices range from $25 for select accessories to $200 for clothing and IVP Ultraboost sneakers. Clothing is also available in a range of sizes, from XXXS to 4XL.

Queen B even teased a handful of pieces in the line via a very elaborate launch video, complete with horses, fiery stadiums and braided lasso. And between her denim body suit and matching sweatsuits, it’s no surprise that fans are extremely hyped up about the latest collection.

“Beyonce take it easy woman, this is too much for our heart,” one of the singer’s followers wrote. Another chimed in: “COME ON NOW!!! THIS AINT YA FIRST RODEO.”

Others were simply begging that an Ivy Park package would miraculously show up on their doorstep, as the brand’s previous four collections have sold out quickly.

“I’ll just wait until God answers my prayers and you’ll send me a package bc baby getting stuff online be impossible,” a fan wrote. Another added: “Bey now if you don’t send me some … I already know these gone sell out in one millisecond sis.”

Ivy Park Rodeo will be Beyoncé’s second drop of the summer, as she just released Flex Park last month. The neon orange collection has an entirely different aesthetic, taking inspiration from muscle beach culture.

It was the brands first foray into swimwear, complete with high-rise bikinis, sexy one-pieces and men’s swim shorts. Every piece was also made from polyester swim materials that contain a minimum of 85 percent recycled content.

Jay Z even took the opportunity to model a few pieces from line, showing off his all-orange ensemble via the Ivy Park Instagram.