Kickin’ it! Billie Eilish is taking her love for sneakers to a whole new level. The 19-year-old singer has teamed up with Nike to create two pairs of Air Jordans.

“I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! I’ve always loved @jumpman and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material),” she captioned her Instagram post.

Both pairs will launch on September 27 on store.billieeeilish.com and on September 30 on the Nike SNKRS app.

And with a custom logo on the shoe that Eilish drew when she was 14 and longtime love of the sneakers, it’s no surprise that collaborating with the Nike is a dream come true for the “Bad Boy” singer.

In fact, Eilish told Nike that the Air Jordan 15, which she created in a beige tone, has been her “favorite” since she “knew what Jordans were.” Once upon a time, she even found herself “begging” for a pair. “When I got them, I looked at them as if they were $1 million sitting right in front me,” she told the brand.

The other set the performer designed, a kelly green Nike Air Jordan KO 1, is her go-to shoe. “[It’s] the best shape with everything — with pants, with shorts, with dresses, with skirts,” she said. “I love the way they make your legs look.”

And if the neon hue looks a bit familiar (cough, cough, Eilish’s old hair), it was completely intentional. “This color is such a classic, stupid, little ‘old me’ thing, I guess. I really wanted to kind of have almost like an ode to myself … this was me, for a while.”

Stepping into the sneaker world might be new for the star, but she has certainly been upping her fashion game in recent weeks. In fact, she was tapped as a cohost for this year’s Met Gala, which was themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

And she made quite the fashion statement. Not only did she stun in a gorgeous Old Hollywood-esque Oscar de la Renta gown, but she also prompted the fashion house to stop using fur in it’s designs.

“Thank you @oscardelaenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life. It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la rent will be completely fur-free,” Eilish captioned an Instagram post. “I am beyond thrilled that @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too.”