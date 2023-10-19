Billie Eilish just debuted her latest tattoo — and it’s her biggest one yet.

The 21-year-old “What Was I Made For?” singer frequently shares photo carousels via Instagram, giving fans a peek into her everyday life. In a post shared on Wednesday, October 18, Eilish casually revealed her new tattoo: a massive and intricate design that spans the length of her spine.

Captioned with a scissors emoji, the photo shows Eilish lying across a tattoo table with her back to the camera, showing off the fresh ink. The tattoo, which starts at the nape of her neck and goes all the way to her lower back, features an abstract, scribble-like design courtesy of New York City-based tattoo artist Matias Milan, whom Eilish tagged in the post.

The sprawling tattoo marks yet another addition to Eilish’s growing collection. In an October 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish hinted that she “did get a tattoo” that her fans “won’t ever see.” She explained: “I love tattoos. Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like [I’m] in a good zone with them. I felt the urge for a while and now I’m like, ‘Ahh.’”

She wasn’t totally against the idea of adding more ink, teasing, “Give me a little more time and then I’ll get another one.”

Later that year, she revealed to Rolling Stone that she has the name Eilish written on her chest.

In May 2021, Eilish shocked fans by showing off a massive dragon tattoo on her thigh, which was visible in photos from her Vogue UK cover story. The ink, which extends up the front of her hip, also made an appearance at a Met Gala afterparty later that year, where Eilish wore a red Oscar de la Renta gown with a dramatic thigh slit.

One month later, while attending the No Time to Die red carpet, Eilish subtly revealed a small fairy design on her hand, which peeked out from the sleeve of her shirt.

“I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called Fairyopolis,” Eilish said in a 2021 Vanity Fair interview, revealing that the design extended onto her wrist.

The fairy tattoo could be seen in a subsequent Instagram video, as well as the top of her dragon tattoo, which was visible at the waistband of her jeans.