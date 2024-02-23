Billie Eilish revived her 2020 Oscars look for the 26th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 21.

The look, made custom by Gucci’s then-creative director Alessandro Michele, included a mesh top covered in the luxury label’s signature motif underneath a studded black shirt that featured an oversized silhouette. Eilish paired the pieces with loose-fitting black pants, which were also adorned with Gucci’s logo.

Eilish’s decision to recycle the look was meant to send a message of sustainability as she received the Vanguard Spotlight Award on Wednesday, which celebrates a trailblazer who sets new standards via fashion and beyond.

“Wearing only new clothes all the time is necessary and unsustainable,” Eilish, 22, said of her outfit in a Thursday, February 22, interview with Vogue. Eilish also noted that clothes are made to be worn more than once.

“I’m so lucky to be able to wear so many incredible clothes for my performances and public appearances,” she told the publication. “I wanted to celebrate their beauty and the craft of everyone who designed and made them by wearing them again … If I love them, I don’t want them to just live in an archive. I want to wear them!”

Eilish has always been about playing by her own fashion rules. Since she hit the scene, the hitmaker has rocked everything from funky hair colors, over-the-top patterns and boundary-pushing silhouettes.

In her Wednesday acceptance speech, Eilish said fashion “has always been my way of expression — more than anything else it’s like my communication tool.” She added, “I think being able to communicate through what I wear and to show how I feel and who I want to be is such a gift that I feel so lucky to have.”

Eilish echoed similar sentiments and encouraged fans to dance to the beat of their own drum in a profile with British Vogue in May 2021.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you’re too big to be wearing, f—k it — if you feel like you look good, you look good,” she said.