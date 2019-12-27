



Billie Eilish, 18, never fails to surprise Us with her bold fashion choices. Take her latest ensemble, for example, featuring a basketball purse as the main accessory.

On Tuesday, December 24, the hitmaker snapped a photo in London dressed in an all-Gucci ‘fit, which included the sporty handbag. The six-time Grammy Award nominee sarcastically captioned the pic, “One of the worst outfits I’ve ever put together.”

The statement-making ensemble consisted of a red, gold and burgundy sweater with matching shorts. She accessorized with a colorful mix of patterned socks, chunky sneakers, a checkered scarf and small-framed sunglasses. While the entire outfit is worth buzzing about, it’s clear that the basketball bag is the star of the show.

Unsurprisingly, Eilish’s 46.5 million followers freaked when they spotted the bag on Instagram. The comments section quickly filled up with fans who were obsessed with the athletic accessory. “Ballin’ literally 💯😍,” said an Instagram follower. “That’s the coolest fu–ing bag I ever did see,” wrote another.

A few loyal fans called out the star’s caption, since it’s obvious to them that she knows how to style herself. “I need to talk about this caption real quick,” the social media user wrote. “You’ve never put together a bad outfit in your life.” Another Eilish lover said, “Change the caption cuz I know you lyin’.”

Sadly, Eilish’s basketball purse isn’t available for purchase online. If you’re looking for a similar style, the, Ophidia GG Mini Shoulder Bag ($1,690) is a classic and chic option.

To prove that the singer’s proud of her most recent Gucci ensemble (despite her caption), she frequently wears unexpected pieces from the luxury Italian label. Eilish wore custom Gucci pajamas to the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in November.

Later that same month, she was spotted wearing a Gucci pillow around her ankle in the name of fashion, because why not?